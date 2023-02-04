Wolves pile on misery for Liverpool with huge win

Wolves climbed out of the relegation zone in style with a sensational 3-0 win over Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's struggles continued.
Joel Matip's own goal followed by Craig Dawson's debut strike put Liverpool up against it early on and though the visitors pushed hard in the second half, it was Wolves captain Ruben Neves who sealed the victory for Julen Lopetegui's men at a jubilant Molineux.
It is a fourth game without a Premier League win for Klopp's out-of-sorts team and there were problems at both ends of the pitch for his side here in what was a repeat of the scoreline away to Brighton last month. Liverpool remain 10th in the table.
As for Wolves, Everton's win over Arsenal had piled on the pressure ahead of kick-off, plunging them into the bottom three, but they played like a team capable of much more than scrapping at the foot of the table. The three points lift them up three places to 15th - and leave Liverpool in disarray.
