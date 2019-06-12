Prime News Ghana

Women's World Cup: Nigeria records first win at tournament

By Vincent Ashitey
Women's World Cup: Nigeria records first win at tournament
Women's World Cup: Nigeria records first win at tournament

The Super of Nigeria recorded their first win at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France with a 2-0 win over South Korea.

Nigeria went ahead when defender Kim Do-yeon volleyed past her own keeper. Ex-Arsenal player Oshoala held off a defender before rounding the keeper to score Nigeria's second goal.

South Korea, who face Norway in their third and final group match on Monday, have yet to score or earn a point.

Nigeria will confirm a place in the knockout stage if they beat hosts France, one of the tournament favourites, on Monday (20:00 BST) in Rennes.

However, they could also advance as one of the four best third-placed teams.

"We said when we started that we wanted to be in the last 16. Nothing has changed," said Nigeria boss Thomas Dennerby.

"We already have a good team spirit but maybe this win will give us a little bit more. Now we go to play France, a really good team.

"If we can come out with a point everyone would be extremely happy."

READ ALSO:

 

 