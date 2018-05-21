World Cup 2018: Mauro Icardi misses out on Argentina's World Cup Squad

By Mutala Yakubu
Mauro Icardi
Mauro Icardi
fShare

Inter Milan striker, Mauro Icardi will have to watch the 2018 World Cup from the sidelines after being excluded from Argentina's final 23-man Russia squad.

Head coach, Jorge Sampaoli has decided to leave the prolific striker out of his final squad.

The Inter star scored for the Nerazzurri on Sunday, May 20, 2018, as they completed a famous comeback to beat Lazio 3-2 and squeeze into the Champions League ahead of the Rome side.

Mauro Icardi misses out on World Cup squad

But despite finishing the season as Serie A top scorer on 29 goals, Icardi has been overlooked by Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli.

Read also: World Cup 2018: Morata misses out on Spain's final 23-man squad

 

Argentina's World Cup squad:

 

Goalkeepers: Romero, Caballero, Armani.

Defenders: Mercado, Ansaldi, Otamendi, Fazio, Rojo, Tagliafico, Mascherano, Acuna, Salvio.

Midfielders: Biglia, Banega, Lo Celso, Lanzini, Di Maria, Meza.

Forwards: Messi, Dybala, Aguero, Higuain, Pavon.

Ghana News: Latest Sports News Ghana

 