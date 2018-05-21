World Cup 2018: Mauro Icardi misses out on Argentina's World Cup Squad

Inter Milan striker, Mauro Icardi will have to watch the 2018 World Cup from the sidelines after being excluded from Argentina's final 23-man Russia squad.
Head coach, Jorge Sampaoli has decided to leave the prolific striker out of his final squad.
The Inter star scored for the Nerazzurri on Sunday, May 20, 2018, as they completed a famous comeback to beat Lazio 3-2 and squeeze into the Champions League ahead of the Rome side.
But despite finishing the season as Serie A top scorer on 29 goals, Icardi has been overlooked by Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli.
Argentina's World Cup squad:
Goalkeepers: Romero, Caballero, Armani.
Defenders: Mercado, Ansaldi, Otamendi, Fazio, Rojo, Tagliafico, Mascherano, Acuna, Salvio.
Midfielders: Biglia, Banega, Lo Celso, Lanzini, Di Maria, Meza.
Forwards: Messi, Dybala, Aguero, Higuain, Pavon.
