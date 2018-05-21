World Cup 2018: Morata misses out on Spain's final 23-man squad

By Mutala Yakubu
Alvaro Morata
Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has failed to make Spain's 23-man World Cup squad.

The 25-year-old scored 11 goals in his debut season at Stamford Bridge and was a last-minute substitute in Sunday's FA Cup final win.

Julen Lopetegui has named four Premier League players in his squad, with David De Gea, David Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Nacho Monreal included.

Spain begin their campaign against Portugal on 15 June in Sochi.

Morata's Blues team-mates Marcos Alonso and Cesc Fabregas have also missed out on selection.

Source: BBC

