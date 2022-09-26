World Cup 2022: Apart from some senior players, no one is guaranteed a place - Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain believes 'some senior players' have an advantage over others heading into the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
In Ghana’s latest squad for the international window, five of the six players to have availed themselves to play for Ghana were named in the set-up with Patrick Pfeiffer the only player missing out.
With their inclusion, there have been suggestions some of these players could make Otto Addo’s final squad for the World Cup to be staged in Qatar in November.
However, Ayew says no player is certain of a place in the team yet except for some senior players who could be given a nod.
“The newcomers are talented, but we already have a strong team that qualified for the World Cup, so every position is competitive,” he told Aljazeera.
“Apart from senior players who may have an advantage, I believe no one is guaranteed a place in the squad just yet. Everyone must prove their quality on the field and everyone has a chance, giving the coach more options and solutions, formations, and I believe it is beneficial to have new players with the right mentality.”
Ghana plays Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27 at 18:00 GMT in Spain after losing 0-3 to Brazil in friendly games ahead of the World Cup.
The Black Stars play Switzerland in the last of three friendly games before taking on Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H in Qatar.