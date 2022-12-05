World Cup 2022: Brazil make light work of South Korea to reach quarters

Neymar struck on his return from injury as Brazil produced a magical display to thump South Korea 4-1 and surge into the last eight.
The five-time world champions blitzed their opponents with a bewitching first-half display where they scored four times in 36 minutes.
Vinicius Junior steered home a lovely opener before Neymar moved to within one of Pele’s all-time record goal-haul for his country with a confident penalty on 13 minutes.
Richarlison then scored one of the goals of the tournament when he juggled the ball with his head before surging on to a sensational return pass from Thiago Silva to slot home.
South Korea simply had no answer as they were continually exposed trying to deploy a positive game-plan and it was no surprise when Lucas Paqueta volleyed in the fourth.
Brazil took their foot off the gas in the second period but still went close through Raphinha before substitute Paik Seung-Ho struck a sensational consolation for the Koreans 13 minutes from time.
Brazil will now look ahead to Friday’s quarter-final clash with 2018 runners-up Croatia.