World Cup 2022: Islamic prayers to be held for Black Stars on Friday

The Ghana Football Association has declared Friday, November 4 as a day for Islamic worship to pray for the Black Stars.
As part of activities lined up ahead of the Black Stars participation in the FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar, the Ghana Football Association will visit the central mosque in Accra to observe Jummah Prayers.
This special prayer will be led by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Friday, November 4th 2022.
Executive council Members, Technical and management team of the Black stars, the staff of the FA, various supporters groups and the general public are all invited.
The National Mosque can be located at E Kanda Rd, Accra (Kawukudi).
Black Stars have made a return to the Wrodl Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia and have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.
Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.