Wrap up of Ghana Premier League matchday 5: Kotoko, Hearts of oak & AshantiGold pick up wins

Accra Hearts of Oak were simply unstoppable on Sunday when they took on Dreams FC in a matchday five-fixture as they outclassed their opponents to win 3-0 at the Accra sports stadium.
Michelle Sarpong netted a brace, after a Kwadwo Obeng Junior opener to give Hearts of Oak their first win of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign.
Hearts coach Kosta Papic took charge of his first match since his appointment and the Serbian made four changes to the starting lineup.
Michelle Sarpong got the game’s first chance against the run but his powerful low shot swept across the face of goal. Hearts of Oak’s first goal scorer Obeng Junior, rattled the cross-bar from inside the box with a delivery on his left foot.
His hard work eventually paid off in the 38th minute when he beautifully shot into the bottom corner to finish off a counter attack from the left side of the Hearts of Oak attack.
READ ALSO: Ghana Premier League Matchday 5 officials announced
Patrick Razak stole the ball from Issah Yakubu, approached the box and released Obeng on the right to prod home.
In the 35th minute Dantani Amadu hit the side net from a Dreams FC free kick.
Back from recess, Michell Sarpong doubled Hearts of oak's lead in the 48th minute to leave Dreams FC in an unstable situation.
The Dawu based side started the game without two of their best players Joseph Esso and Emmanuel Ocran in their line-up.
The two players were later brought on the second half but that had no bearing on the team as Hearts of Oak stole the show with some brilliant displays from Obeng Junior, Patrick Razak and Michelle Sarpong.
The Dreams FC defenders were caught sleepwalking and paid dearly for that shock defending.
The game was put to bed in the 89th minute when Michelle Sarpong headed home from close range to score his brace, third for Accra Hearts of Oak on the night.
Dreams FC have not won a game since their matchday two, 2-1 win against Medeama SC at the theatre of Dreams.
Asante Kotoko registered their first win of the Ghana Premier League season as they defeated Asamoah Gyan's Legon Cities 1-0 in Accra on Friday.
Elsewhere, Striker Yahaya Mohammed returned from injury with a bang as he rescued Aduana Stars at the Agyemang Badu park in Sunday as the former Champions came from behind to draw 1-1- against Techiman Eleven Wonders while Medeama SC also registered their first win of the 2020/21 season after a hard-fought win against Ebusua Dwarfs at the cape coast stadium.
Bechem United on Saturday recorded a historic win against Inter Allies at the Accra sports stadium.
The Hunters thus recorded their first win against Inter Allies in an away duel after six attempts following a 2-1 at win at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.
Karela United FC on Sunday beat King Faisal 2-0 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial park at Anyinase to maintain their position on the League log with 11 points.
Ashanti Gold SC at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium recorded their first victory of the season as they came from behind to beat Elmina Sharks FC 4-2 in a match five encounter on Sunday.
Matchday 5 Results:
AshantiGold 4-2 Elmina Sharks
Karela United 2-0 king Faisal
Inter Allies 1-2 Bechem United
Kotoko 1-0 Legon Cities
Hearts of Oak 3-0 Dreams FC
WAFA 2-0 Berekum Chelsea
Liberty Professionals 2-0 Great Olympics
Aduana Stars 1-1 Eleven Wonders
Ebusua Dwarfs 0-1 Medeama