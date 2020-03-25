Yahaya Mohammed admits he 'misses the Ghana Premier League'

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed has admitted he 'misses the Ghana Premier League' following the suspension by the Ghana Football Association due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President in an address to the nation on March 15 said all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events, and religious events such as services in churches and mosques have been suspended for the next four weeks as part of measures to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The GFA followed up shortly after with the suspension of 2019/2020 football season as part of measures to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yahaya Mohammed, who was scoring for the fun before the league was suspended had 11 strikes after 15 matches one shy of top scorer Victorien Adebayor.

His goals had propelled his outfit to the summit of the Ghana Premier League with 28 points.

Due to his fine form, he earned a call up in Ghana's AFCON 2021 qualifying doubleheader against Sudan initially scheduled to come off this month.

However, the fixture was postponed by CAF due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the former Asante Kotoko player wrote: "I really miss the league but still move vim,"

Meanwhile, the GFA has closed its offices until further notice because of Covid-19 concerns.