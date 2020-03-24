Aduana Stars captain Elvis Opoku ready to play for Legon Cities

Aduana Stars captain Elvis Opoku has expressed his desire to join Legon Cities should negotiation go through between the two clubs.
The Royals are scouting for players to augment their squad as the second transfer window has been opened and have set their sight on the Ogya Lads midfielder who has impressed for the two-time Ghana Premier League champions this season.
READ ALSO: Four Kotoko players on Legon Cities radar
"I still have a contract with Aduana Stars but I have no problem if they are ready to release me to any club. I've been told by Aduana Stars management for a possible move to Legon Cities and am ready to join them if they agree to my terms."
"I'm doing my background checks if the team is good for me or not because as a player you need to do some checks before moving to a team."
Legon Cities FC last week reached an agreement with Berekum Chelsea to sign Jonah Attuquaye.
Primenews understand the deal is worth GH₵60,000 and the 19-year-old is set to travel for a medical before putting pen to paper on a 3-year deal.
READ ALSO: Legon Cities backs govt's decision to suspend sporting activities
Attuaquaye has scored one goal with two assists in his 14 appearances for Berekum Chelsea in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign.
The Ghana Premier League is on break after all sporting activities were put on hold due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.