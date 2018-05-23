ZCPL: Kotoko sink sharks, Karela defeat Aduana

By Mutala Yakubu
Zylofon Cash Premier League (ZCPL)
Matchday thirteen of the Zylofon Cash Premier League (ZCPL) were played on Wednesday at various league centres with Kotoko and Karela picking up vital wins.

Kotoko has been under pressure lately after a nervy start to the season.

The Porcupines after they were held to a 0-0 draw in the first half, scored two second-half goals to snatch all three maximum points.

Goals from Emmanuel Gyamfi and Burkinabe forward Sonnie Yacouba were enough to win the game for Kotoko.

Premier League new boys, Karela United once again, made their home advantage count as they beat current Premier League champions Aduana Stars 2-1 at the Cosby Awuah Memorial Park.

AshantiGold were also put to the sword by Ebusua Dwarfs as they lost 2-0 to the Cape Coast side.


Zylofon Cash Premier League results


Asante Kotoko 2-0 Elmina Sharks

Bechem United 1-2 Liberty Professionals

Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Medeama

Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 AshantiGold

Karela 2-1 Aduana Stars

Wa All Stars 0-1 Inter Allies

Dreams 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Thursday May 24,2018

Hearts of Oak vs WAFA (Baba Yara Sports Stadium)

Zylofon Cash Premier League table

 

