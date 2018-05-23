ZCPL: Kotoko sink sharks, Karela defeat Aduana

Matchday thirteen of the Zylofon Cash Premier League (ZCPL) were played on Wednesday at various league centres with Kotoko and Karela picking up vital wins.
Kotoko has been under pressure lately after a nervy start to the season.
The Porcupines after they were held to a 0-0 draw in the first half, scored two second-half goals to snatch all three maximum points.
Goals from Emmanuel Gyamfi and Burkinabe forward Sonnie Yacouba were enough to win the game for Kotoko.
Premier League new boys, Karela United once again, made their home advantage count as they beat current Premier League champions Aduana Stars 2-1 at the Cosby Awuah Memorial Park.
AshantiGold were also put to the sword by Ebusua Dwarfs as they lost 2-0 to the Cape Coast side.
Zylofon Cash Premier League results
Asante Kotoko 2-0 Elmina Sharks
Bechem United 1-2 Liberty Professionals
Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Medeama
Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 AshantiGold
Karela 2-1 Aduana Stars
Wa All Stars 0-1 Inter Allies
Dreams 1-0 Eleven Wonders
Thursday May 24,2018
Hearts of Oak vs WAFA (Baba Yara Sports Stadium)