Bawumia commissions technology hub at Akim-Oda

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday commissioned an ultra-modern technology hub at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.
The facility is made up of a well-equipped library, an ICT Centre and a robotic centre.
The construction of the facility is aimed at contributing to the educational development of the people for the good of the community and the nation at large.
Dr Bawumia commended the various agencies that contributed to the facility, such as the Ghana Library Authority, the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), MTN, and Huawei Technologies, among others.