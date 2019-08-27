Cape Verdean singer Cesária Évora remembered in Google Doodle

Google has paid tribute to Cape Verdean singer Cesária Évora in their daily doodle on what would have been her 78th birthday.
Dubbed the “Barefoot Diva” because she would often perform without shoes, the musician died in 2011 at the age of 70.
She was hailed as the best performer of “morna”, a form of blues considered the national music of the Cape Verde islands, a former Portuguese colony which gained independence in 1975.
Évora did not begin her recording career until 1988, and went on to achieve international fame over two decades, winning a Grammy Award in 2004 for her album Voz D’Amor.
Last year she was featured in the BBC video series African Women who Changed the World.
Credit:BBC