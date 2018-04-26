iPhone vs Samsung: What to know when choosing a smartphone

Perhaps the fiercest phone war that exists in the 21st century is between iPhone and Samsung.
iPhone or Samsung is a question we are often asked.
iPhone retains the mindshare it gained when exploding the smartphone market in 2007, and Samsung is the only brand that comes close. Indeed, there are many people for whom 'iPhone' still means high-class smartphone, and 'Samsung' is the only alternative.
It's a war as users of both brands feel they posses the best tool and are proud of their gadgets.
Here is what to know when choosing a smartphone when it has to do with iPhone and Samsung.
1. Variety, availability, price range
No-one makes more varieties of smartphone than does Samsung.
Screen sizes range from the 3.5in Fame up to the frankly massive 5.5in Galaxy Note 4. And there are even more specialised devices such as the Galaxy K Zoom that is a phone-camera rather than a camera phone.
Oh, and while almost all Samsung handsets are plastic there is some variety in the metallic Galaxy Alpha. And that is before we get into varieties of colour and spec. If it is variety you want, Samsung beats iPhone.
But variety is another way of looking at inconsistency, and if Apple locks down and limits its product range, it does so because it wishes to sell only at the high-end of the market.
This tends to mean that you get a good experience when you buy an iPhone. And you may be surprised at the current range - it can't match Samsung's spectrum of the cheap and expensive, the big and the small, but Apple has a few handsets to sell these days.
Available to buy new today from Apple is the iPhone 6 Plus, the iPhone 6, iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and latest on the market iPhone X.
Screen sizes range from 3.5in to 5.5in (sound familiar), and like Samsung, there is a variety of onboard storage options from 8GB up to 128GB. Samsung wins out here by also offering storage expansion slots on most of its handsets, but it is fair to say that the iPhone range is broader than it has ever been.
Apple iPhones are pretty widely available on the high street these days, and you can, of course, buy directly from Apple.
But it is also fair to say that Samsung phones are available from in all phone shops than are iPhones.
Perhaps this reflects the wider price variant, and the cheaper range to which Samsung drops. Apple wants to keep hold of its margin at the high end, and Samsung chases volume.
But it is only fair to say that both iPhones and Samsung phones are easy to find on the streets of Ghana.
iPhones are relatively more expensive than Samsung, the cheapest iphone can be sold for GHC 500 and the most expensive is nearly GHC 5000.
Samsung is also expensive as the best model could cost up to GHC 4,800.
2. Build and performance
Every iPhone I have ever used has been super fast - at least to start off with.
And the same is true of every Samsung handset, with the exception of the truly cheap ones that tend to be a little laggy.
But you get what you pay for in the smartphone world.
The cheapest iPhone - the 5c - is a two-year-old 5s in a crappy plastic case. And it is priced accordingly.
Some synthetic benchmarks will tell you that Samsung is the fastest, or iPhone rules all. But in reality, it is nonsense. Pay good money for an iPhone or a Samsung and you will get good performance.
The question of design and build is more nuanced but boils down to this: out of the box iPhones tend to be prettier, but Samsungs are more robust.
You will need a case for your aluminium iPhone, but most Samsung phones are constructed principally of plastic. It may not look as shiny, but it is likely to withstand life in your pocket a little better
3. Android vs iOS
Samsung vs iPhone is equal to Android vs iOS. And it isn't a simple question to answer. Android isn't like it used to be: if you are new to the smartphone game there's no obvious winner.
These are the two most popular and best mobile operating systems around so it's about picking which one is right for you.
In essence, if you are a long-term iOS user you are probably best off sticking with what you know.
You have after all almost certainly spent a lot of cash on apps that you'll have to spend again on Android.
But it is worth considering that your iTunes music files will work on Android, and Android offers the opportunity of shopping around for music, movies, books and TV shows.
So, basically, Samsung phones offer more opportunity for customisation and a variety of places from which to buy.
iPhones offer a more locked down but curated experience.
Samsung phones mean that Google is using Android to collect anonymous data to be used to anonymously target advertising.
But iPhones force you to pay through the nose for iTunes (and no Samsung has ever forcibly downloaded Bono and his mates on to your phone).
4. iPhone or Samsung: The verdict
If you are in the market for a new smartphone and have never owned either an iPhone or a Samsung, rest assured that you are looking at two of the best brands around. But not the only brands.
Samsung will offer you something at the cheaper end of the market, but it won't be anything like as good as an iPhone or a higher-priced Samsung.
And both brands offer a variety of handsets, but Samsung's variety stretches wider.
Ultimately, work out what you want from a phone and how much you are prepared to pay.
Then consider the marginal differences between Android and iOS, and make a decision. And remember to try before you buy. So both wins.