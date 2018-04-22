Infinix seems to be the taste and preference of many smartphone users in Ghana.
It ranges from Hot notes, S2 Pro, Alpha, Race among others.
It is a trusted brand by many and is rivalling some of the best phone brands in the world like Samsung.
But what is so unique about Infinix that has caught the attention of many.
Here are 7 interesting features about Infinix phones
1. Portability
Many would love a device that they can swipe their fingers over – wide and across, but we all love gadgets that are simple to hold, fitting enough to walk around with, and yet swift when approaching to user needs.
With most Infinix, you can walk on the city streets without a worry about snatchers or pickpocketing because it is fit for a palm grasp and it does easily slip into any pocket size.
2. Superb Camera
Infinix is becoming a strong force when it comes to the camera.
It usually features an 8-megapixels primary camera at the rear, for taking creative and professional photographs wherever you go, and a 2-megapixels front camera for selfies.
Settings can put guidelines into the capture, as well as a watermark if you wish for it.
You can also set a timer so that your photo is taken after preparation, and also Touch Capture which allows you to tap the screen for snapshots.
3. Stable Battery
Infinix have stronger batteries which is good enough for all your smartphone activity, and when you bring in the capabilities of the Ultra Power, you can be guaranteed of at least 48 hours of usage, even with the music on play.
4. Large Storage
Yes, from 8 GB, 16 GB of storage is not a joke.You can use it to save your documents, photos, videos, and songs.
Plus, there is room for expansion to up to 128 GB via MicroSD card.
5. Powered speakers
Many would agree to the fact that the Infinix is a music phone, coming with two speakers that employ Dirac Stereo Widening technology: which optimizes audio output to give you the best.
Most Infinix has Dirac technology is known for minimized distortion, smoother accurate sound, and loud but soft audio output.
6. Great display
Infinix has one of the best displays a smartphone carries.
Great touch screen that allows one to easily access applications.
It also allows one to enjoy videos, games due to its clear displays and wild video features.
7. Affordable price
You won’t find a device with all the above specifications at the price that Infinix comes with.
You can acquire yourself one ranging from as low as 300 Ghc to, 1,356 Ghc.