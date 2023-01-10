WhatsApp will no longer work on these smartphones – Full list [update]

Older devices frequently quit supporting WhatsApp, and the newer ones are released. In fact, as of December 31, 2022, the messaging app would no longer work on more than 49 devices. This article contains the complete list.
WhatsApp releases updates often, and occasionally older handsets can no longer keep up. So, for instance, on iPhones running iOS 10 and iOS 11, the widely used messaging app stopped functioning on October 24, 2022. Also, this time, only two iPhones will lose access to the messaging app alongside a bunch of old Android smartphones.
Of course, we’re talking about smartphones from a few years ago, so there’s a good chance you’ve since upgraded to a newer model. However, it is normal to see outdated smartphones in use today. Sadly, if yours is on the list, WhatsApp will no longer be available starting on December 31.
Here is a list of those who were impacted. Since there are only 49 gadgets total in this one, we have arranged them according to alphabetical order to make it easier for users to search.
The list of smartphones that will no longer be able to use Whatsapp
- iPhone 5
- iPhone 5c
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Grand S Flex ZTE
- Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
- HTC Desire 500
- Huawei Ascend D
- Huawei Ascend D1
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend P1
- Quad XL
- Lenovo A820
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus 4X HD
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus Nitro HD
- Memo ZTE V956
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy S2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Sony Xperia Arc S
- Sony Xperia miro
- Sony Xperia Neo L
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight ZT
Unfortunately, in order to continue using WhatsApp if your smartphone is on this list, you will need to upgrade to a newer model.
Source: Gizchina.com