A new case of Ebola virus detected in DR Congo

A new case of the Ebola virus has been detected in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country's health ministry says.
A woman from the town of Biena near the city of Butembo has died from the disease.
The authorities say they are sending a response team to the area.
This would be DR Congo's 12th Ebola outbreak.
The previous one occurred nearly three months ago in the west.
What is Ebola?
Ebola is a virus that initially causes sudden fever, intense weakness, muscle pain and a sore throat
It progresses to vomiting, diarrhoea and both internal and external bleeding
People are infected when they have direct contact through broken skin, or the mouth and nose, with the blood, vomit, faeces or bodily fluids of someone with Ebola
Patients tend to die from dehydration and multiple organ failure
Source: BBC