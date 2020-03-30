Prime News Ghana

'Coronavirus curfew drone shot down' in Sudan

By Mutala Yakubu
The streets of Sudan's capital Khartoum are empty during the curfew
Sudan's presidential guards shot down a drone that turned out to be monitoring a curfew put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus , according to al-Sahya newspaper.

The guards shot down the drone when it flew over the home of the Sovereign Council President Lt Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Friday, al-Sahya adds.

A source told al-Sayha that the drone belonged to the security forces and was on a mission to monitor the night curfew and had strayed off course.

The curfew was imposed on Monday 23 March.

Source: BBC