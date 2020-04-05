COVID-19: Hope for Italy as daily deaths hit two-week low

There has been some positive news coming from Italy, which has reported more deaths from Covid-19 than any country.
In Sunday's briefing, the head of Italy's Civil Protection said that 525 people had died in the previous 24 hours - the lowest daily figure since 19 March.
He added that there had also been a drop in the number of people in hospital or requiring intensive care.
Almost 129,000 people have been infected since the outbreak reached Italy, and a total of 15,887 have died.
Source: BBC