COVID-19: Hope for Italy as daily deaths hit two-week low

By Mutala Yakubu

There has been some positive news coming from Italy, which has reported more deaths from Covid-19 than any country.

In Sunday's briefing, the head of Italy's Civil Protection said that 525 people had died in the previous 24 hours - the lowest daily figure since 19 March.

He added that there had also been a drop in the number of people in hospital or requiring intensive care.

Almost 129,000 people have been infected since the outbreak reached Italy, and a total of 15,887 have died.

Source: BBC

 