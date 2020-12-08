Covid vaccine: UK woman becomes first in world to receive Pfizer jab

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor turns 82 Former President John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor is celebrating his 82nd birthday…

E/R: Two persons die in fatal accident Two persons reportedly travelling to take part in the December 7 Presidential…

2020 Election: Akufo-Addo to address nation tonight President Akufo-Addo will tonight at 8 pm address the nation ahead of Monday's…

Ghana goes to the polls today Ghanaians will today, December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect a President…