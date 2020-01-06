'Crossdressers and gays' freed in Nigeria

The Islamic police force in northern Nigeria's Kano state says it has released 15 people who were arrested for being "crossdressers" and being involved in "gay activities".
The 15 were released to their families "on the condition that they would bring them back when they are needed... for the investigation", said Shehu Tasi’u, a senior official of the police force known as Hisbah.
The 15 were arrested on Thursday after Hisbah received a tip-off that they were attending a party that was "unlawful", Shehu Tasi’u told BBC Hausa.
Asked to clarify whether they were arrested for being crossdressers or homosexuals, he said: "No, they’re both the same, they were called crossdressers because of their dressing, and gays for what they do sexually."
Islamic law is enforced in most Muslim-majority states in northern Nigeria, alongside secular law. Homosexual acts are illegal in both legal systems.
Nigeria is a deeply religious society, where most people uphold conservative social values.
Source: BBC