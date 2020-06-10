Dozens killed in attack in northern Nigeria

Man arrested after 40 rapes in one town Nigerian police say they have arrested a man after 40 people were raped in one…

Former Sports Minister questions CK Akonnor's appointment Former Minister for Youth and Sports under the NDC administration, Nii Lante…

Why billionaire Hushpuppi was reportedly arrested in Dubai Nigerian billionaire based in Dubai Hushpuppi was arrested by the Federal…

Video + Photos: George Floyd laid to rest The funeral of George Floyd, an African American whose death in police custody…