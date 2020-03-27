DR Congo capital Kinshasa declares coronavirus shutdown

The Democratic Republic of Congo authorities have announced a shutdown of the capital city, Kinshasa, from Saturday to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Governor Gentiny Ngobila said all residents, apart from essential workers such as medical staff, would have to stay at home for four days, starting on Saturday. They would then be allowed to stock up on food in the following two days. The same pattern is scheduled to be repeated for the next three weeks.
The governor urged the people of Kinshasa not to panic or be misled by disinformation.
Earlier this week, President Félix Tshisekedi ordered a ban on all travel to and from the capital.
The country has confirmed 54 cases so far and quarantined nearly two thousand people who have been in contact with Covid-19 patients.
A representative of the consumer rights association has warned against attempts by some businesses to increase prices during the shutdown
Kinshasa is the only city to have recorded coronavirus cases in the country.
Source: BBC