Egypt reduces curfew hours for Ramadan but mosques remain closed

Egypt's prime minister has announced that night-time curfew hours will be shortened during the holy month of Ramadan.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the curfew will begin at 21:00 local time (19:00GMT), an hour later than the previous time, starting Friday.
More businesses will be allowed to reopen during Ramadan and restaurants will be allowed to offer food delivery services.
Communal prayers are still not allowed and mosques will remain closed.
Social gatherings are still banned in the country.
The nigh-time curfew was imposed on 24 March when the country had 366 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Egypt currently has 3,891 cases of coronavirus and 287 deaths.
Source: BBC