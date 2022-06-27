Prime News Ghana

Ethiopia accused of executing Sudanese soldiers

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
Sudan's military has accused the Ethiopian army of executing seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian who were captives.

A statement published on Sudanese state media gave no further details.

But it called the alleged killings a treacherous act, and said there would be a response.

There has been no comment so far from the Ethiopian side.

A long-running border dispute has flared up over the last two years, with occasional clashes in the al-Fashaga area.

Sudan has also been angered by Ethiopia's construction of a giant dam on the River Nile.

BBC