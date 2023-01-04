Gambian civilians charged over coup plot

Police prosecutors in The Gambia have charged two civilians and a police officer in connection with last month's alleged coup plot.
The three men were charged with concealment of treason and conspiracy to commit a felony. They deny the charges.
They are accused of conspiring and failing to report information on the planned overthrow of President Adama Barrow in October and December 2022 within the capital, Banjul, and other places in the country.
They were further accused of being informed by the alleged ringleader of a plan to overthrow President Barrow, which they failed to report to the relevant authorities.
Last week, a national security adviser said civilians were involved with their role being to finance the alleged foiled coup.
In December, the government said it had thwarted an attempt to stage a coup and arrested some soldiers.
This is the first time the accused people have been taken to court. The military personnel will be taken to a court martial.
