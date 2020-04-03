Guinea-Bissau 'hands record jail terms to drug lords'

Former Marseille President Pape Diouf dies after contracting coronavirus The former Marseille President Pape Diouf has died. Earlier on Tuesday the…

Expect heavy rains today - Ghana Meteorological Agency The Ghana Meteorological Agency says heavy rains are expected today April 1 in…

Lightning kills 20 people during Congo's virus lockdown Some 20 people were killed by a lightning strike on high-voltage power lines in…

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu picks Kotoko as his toughest opponent Medeama SC head coach Samuel Boadu has named Asante Kotoko as the toughest…

FIFA President Infantino pays tribute to Ghana legend Opoku Afriyie FIFA president Gianni Infantino has paid tribute to former Ghana national star…