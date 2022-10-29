Kenya police to be charged with crimes against humanity

Twelve police officers in Kenya face charges of crimes against humanity for their alleged role in offences committed during the 2017 election period, including the murder of a six-month-old baby.
The country’s chief prosecutor says investigations show that high-ranking officers bear greatest responsibility for atrocities committed in the stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga’s hometown of Kisumu, in western Kenya.
Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji says the attacks were not spontaneous but were planned and coordinated by those officers.
He did not reveal the identity of the suspects, but has given the nod to charge the officers for various crimes committed under their authority – including murder, torture, and rape.
Source: BBC