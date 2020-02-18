Largest study on Coronavirus suggests elderly and sick are most at risk

Medeama vows to comeback after Elmina Sharks defeat Medeama SC has assured their fans they will bounce back after their recent…

Match officials for Ghana Premier League matchday 11 announced Match officials for the Ghana Premier League Matchday 11 midweek matches have…

Children among 22 killed in attack on Cameroon village At least 22 people have been killed in an attack on a village in north-west…

Ghana, DR Congo license new Ebola vaccine Ghana and three other African countries, the Democratic Republic of Congo,…