Legendary US TV host Larry King dies of Covid aged 87

By Mutala Yakubu
Legendary American talk show host Larry King has died aged 87.

The multi-award-winning presenter passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, media agency Ora Media announced.

He was hospitalised at the centre at the beginning of January after contracting Covid-19.

Ora Media announces in a statement on King’s personal Twitter account.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” the statement said.