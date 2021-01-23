Legendary US TV host Larry King dies of Covid aged 87

Legendary American talk show host Larry King has died aged 87.
The multi-award-winning presenter passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, media agency Ora Media announced.
He was hospitalised at the centre at the beginning of January after contracting Covid-19.
Ora Media announces in a statement on King’s personal Twitter account.
“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” the statement said.