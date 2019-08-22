Man accused of upskirting over 550 women in Madrid

A man has been arrested in Madrid on suspicion of taking upskirt videos of more than 550 women and posting much of the content online.
The 53-year-old Colombian man allegedly filmed the videos on a mobile phone hidden in a backpack. Police say he then uploaded at least 283 videos to pornographic websites, racking up millions of views.
Many of the 555 victims - some of which were underage - were targeted on the capital's Metro system.
The man is accused of upskirting women on a daily basis since last summer when he began uploading content online.
He also allegedly operated at supermarkets, sometimes even introducing himself to his targets in an effort to get clearer shots.
Police started monitoring the suspect and arrested him while filming a woman on the Metro.
In a video posted to Twitter, the National Police called the suspect "one of the biggest predators of women's privacy".
Upon raiding his home, police uncovered a laptop and hard drives with hundreds of videos. His own website had 3,519 subscribers.
The suspect has been remanded in custody. In Spain, upskirting is considered sexual abuse and offenders can face jail.
Upskirting recently became a criminal offence in England and Wales after a campaign by writer Gina Martin.
Female Doctor bites off patient tongue as he tries to rape her
A female Doctor who was attacked by a sex beast as she slept in her hospital’s staff quarters saved herself from being brutally raped by biting off his tongue.
The 24-year-old doctor bravely fought back when the man who had posed as a patient to get into the hospital tried to force his tongue into her mouth to kiss her.
The bite was so severe that part of his tongue was removed and the would-be-rapist fled the Doctors bedroom moaning in agony leaving a thick trail of blood behind.
Police who raced to the Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital in Bloemfontein put out an alert to all nearby hospitals to look out for a man seeking urgent treatment to a mouth wound.
Shortly afterward at 2 am on Tuesday medics at the National Hospital in Pelonomi reported a patient had just come in with horrific wounds to his tongue and police quickly arrested him.
The 32-year-old suspect was temporarily patched up and driven back to the scene of the attack where the victim confirmed he was her attacker and she gave a full statement.
The alleged sex attacker was then taken in cuffs to the private Universitas Hospital nearby which has a specialist plastic surgery unit where he underwent full surgery.
He will appear before magistrates in Bloemfontein when he is well enough to leave hospital.
South African Police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo said the suspect had allegedly tried to rape the doctor adding: 'He fled the scene when the doctor bit his tongue off'.
Source : BBC