Man flees Zimbabwe hospital before coronavirus test

Zimbabwe has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but the health ministry has confirmed that a man who was due to be tested in a hospital "absconded before testing was done".
In a statement on Monday it added that the 26-year-old entered Zimbabwe in February from Thailand, and was referred from a private clinic to Wilkins Infectious Disease Hospital in Harare on 8 March complaining of a fever and sneezing.
According to Zimbabwe's health ministry:
He did not meet the [World Health Organization] definition of a suspected case but was still earmarked for a Covid-19 test due to intensified surveillance that the country has adopted."After the man fled the hospital "follow-up efforts to his home address were initiated and a police report was made", the statement added.
Latest figures indicate there are 100 confirmed coronavirus cases across Africa. They are as follows:
- Egypt - 55
- Algeria - 20
- South Africa- 7
- Tunisia - 5
- Senegal - 4
- Morocco - 2
- Cameroon - 2
- Burkina Faso - 2
- Nigeria - 2
- Togo - 1