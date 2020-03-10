PrimeNewsGhana

Man flees Zimbabwe hospital before coronavirus test

By Mutala Yakubu

Zimbabwe has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but the health ministry has confirmed that a man who was due to be tested in a hospital "absconded before testing was done".

In a statement on Monday it added that the 26-year-old entered Zimbabwe in February from Thailand, and was referred from a private clinic to Wilkins Infectious Disease Hospital in Harare on 8 March complaining of a fever and sneezing.

According to Zimbabwe's health ministry:

He did not meet the [World Health Organization] definition of a suspected case but was still earmarked for a Covid-19 test due to intensified surveillance that the country has adopted."
 
After the man fled the hospital "follow-up efforts to his home address were initiated and a police report was made", the statement added.

Latest figures indicate there are 100 confirmed coronavirus cases across Africa. They are as follows:

  • Egypt - 55
  • Algeria - 20
  • South Africa- 7
  • Tunisia - 5
  • Senegal - 4
  • Morocco - 2
  • Cameroon - 2
  • Burkina Faso - 2
  • Nigeria - 2
  • Togo - 1