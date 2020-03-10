PrimeNewsGhana

Coronavirus in Burkina Faso, first two cases confirmed

By Mutala Yakubu

Burkina Faso's health ministry has confirmed two coronavirus cases - the first reported in the country.

The patients are a Burkinabè couple who recently returned from France in February, Health Minister Claudine Lougue told reporters.

The man is 73-years-old and the woman is 57. They tested positive for the virus on Monday and have been placed in isolation, authorities say.

A third person who was reportedly in close contact with the couple has been placed under observation.

Burkina Faso becomes the sixth sub-Saharan African country to report positive tests for coronavirus.

The latest figures indicate there are now 100 confirmed coronavirus cases across Africa.

Source: BBC