Namibia first African country to export red meat to hungry US market

Video: Ugandan MP brings locusts to parliament A video of a Ugandan MP carrying a bottle full of desert locusts in parliament…

Stolen 18th Century crown returns to Ethiopia The Ethiopian government has received an 18th Century crown that had been…

Guardiola vows to stay at Man City despite UEFA ban Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he will 100% stay at the club and…

Coronavirus: Passengers leave Diamond Princess amid criticism of Japan Hundreds of passengers who tested negative for the new coronavirus have begun…