Nelson Mandela's daughter Zindi dies at 59

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South Africa's anti-apartheid icons Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has passed away, public broadcaster SABC has reported.
She passed away in Johannesburg on Monday morning aged 59.
The death has been confirmed by a family source, SABC reports.
She was the South African ambassador to Denmark.
The Mandelas’ daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time.
Zindzi Mandela read his letter rejecting the offer at a packed public meeting that was broadcast around the world.
She is survived by her husband and four children.