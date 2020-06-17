Nigerian state suspends reopening of places of worship

A state in Nigeria has cancelled plans to reopen places of worship due to a continued increase of coronavirus infections in the region.
The Nigerian government had said earlier this month that places of worship would be able to reopen in the state of Lagos. They were closed back in March as part of the West African nation’s Covid-19 response.
Places of worship were due to open this Friday, June 19th, allowing those who practice religion to return to churches and mosques, for example.
However, Lagos State Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu told journalists that the region would not be proceeding with the reopenings as planned following a review of the Covid-19 situation in the state, Reuters reports.
In a tweet, Sanwo-Olu added: “Due to the continuous increase of Covid-19 cases in our state, we have rescinded till further notice our earlier decision to open churches and mosques for worship.
“We are now fully in the phase of personal responsibility regarding the pandemic.”
Places of worship were due to open this Friday, June 19th, allowing those who practice religion to return to churches and mosques, for example.
However, Lagos State Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu told journalists that the region would not be proceeding with the reopenings as planned following a review of the Covid-19 situation in the state, Reuters reports.
In a tweet, Sanwo-Olu added: “Due to the continuous increase of Covid-19 cases in our state, we have rescinded till further notice our earlier decision to open churches and mosques for worship.
“We are now fully in the phase of personal responsibility regarding the pandemic.”
Lagos has been the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in Nigera, Reuters claims.
The state is home to a capital city of the same name, which has 20 million inhabitants.
Nigeria as a whole has recorded 17,148 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 455 deaths and 5,623 recoveries, according to Worldometers data.
The Guardian reports that Nigeria as a whole is conducting too few tests as part of its test and trace strategy, while authorities have been criticised for plans to cut spending on healthcare.
It’s understood that the cuts follow a crash in the price of oil globally as well as a decline in sales, the Guardian adds.
As part of the country’s revised budget this year, local and primary healthcare services funding will be cut by over 40 percent.
Covid-19 notwithstanding, the proposed cuts would affect childcare, maternal healthcare, and immunisations.
According to the London School of Economics (LSE), Nigeria current spends 4 percent of its federal budget on healthcare.
Source: the guardian