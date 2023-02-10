Nigerian universities ordered to close ahead of poll

The Nigerian National Universities Commission (NUC) has ordered the country’s universities to close from 22 February to 14 March because of the general elections, which will be held on 25 February.
The decision follows concerns about the safety and security of staff and students during the poll.
The NUC comes under the Federal Ministry of Education and was given the order by Education Minister Adamu Adamu, local media report.
There has been concern about whether the elections will be able to go ahead as planned on 25 February because of ongoing insecurity problems in the country.
However, the head of the electoral commission has insisted that they will take place.
Young people make up a large proportion of those who have registered to vote in the election.
Source: BBC