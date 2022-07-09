Prime News Ghana

Sri Lanka: Prime minister's residence set on fire

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
The home of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been set on fire.

Over the past hour the unrest between protesters and police has intensified outside Wickremesinghe's residence in the country's capital Colombo. 