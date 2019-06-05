Sudan crisis: Death toll rises to 60, opposition says

The number of people killed in Sudan has risen to 60, an opposition doctors' group says, as paramilitary forces push deeper into Khartoum.
The revised death toll came after two days of unrest which began when forces of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) fired on unarmed protesters.
Members of a feared paramilitary group have reportedly been roaming the streets attacking civilians since.
The military has faced international condemnation for the deadly crackdown.
However, an attempt by the UK and Germany at the UN to call on the Sudanese military to work towards finding a solution was blocked by China, who were backed by Russia.
What is happening in Sudan?
Demonstrators had been occupying the square in front of the military headquarters since 6 April, five days before President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown after 30 years in power.
Their representatives had been negotiating a deal with the TMC, and had agreed a three-year transition, culminating in elections.
But on Monday, forces moved in to forcibly move the protesters from the square.
Many Khartoum residents blamed the Rapid Support Forces for the crackdown. The paramilitary unit - formerly known as the Janjaweed - gained notoriety in the Darfur conflict in western Sudan, which began in 2003.
The TMC then announced polls would be held within nine months. The demonstrators had argued that a longer period was needed in order to guarantee fair elections and dismantle the political network associated with the former government.
