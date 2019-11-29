Sudan dissolves former ruling party of Bashir

A law has been passed in Sudan dissolving the party of ousted former president Omar al-Bashir.
Mr Bashir seized power in a 1989 coup and ruled for almost three decades, until he was overthrown by a protest movement in April.
The country's transitional authorities also repealed a public order law that was used to police women's behaviour.
READ ALSO: Sudan declares Red Sea emergency over clashes
Both measures responded to key demands of the protest movement, which aims to dismantle Mr Bashir's regime.
Sudan is currently led by a joint military and civilian council, as well as a civilian-led cabinet headed by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
Dissolving Mr Bashir's National Congress Party (NCP) means that the authorities can seize the party's assets. The decree confirmed that a committee would be formed to do this.
This, Mr Hamdok tweeted, is so they can "retrieve the stolen wealth of the people of Sudan".
Source: BBC