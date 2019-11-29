PrimeNewsGhana

Sudan dissolves former ruling party of Bashir

By Mutala Yakubu
Mr Bashir stil has supporters in Khartoum, who protest outside the court where he is facing trial for corruption
A law has been passed in Sudan dissolving the party of ousted former president Omar al-Bashir.

Mr Bashir seized power in a 1989 coup and ruled for almost three decades, until he was overthrown by a protest movement in April.

The country's transitional authorities also repealed a public order law that was used to police women's behaviour.

Both measures responded to key demands of the protest movement, which aims to dismantle Mr Bashir's regime.

Sudan is currently led by a joint military and civilian council, as well as a civilian-led cabinet headed by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Dissolving Mr Bashir's National Congress Party (NCP) means that the authorities can seize the party's assets. The decree confirmed that a committee would be formed to do this.

This, Mr Hamdok tweeted, is so they can "retrieve the stolen wealth of the people of Sudan".

Source: BBC