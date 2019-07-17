Sudan: Military and civilians sign power-sharing deal

The transitional military council and civilians have signed a political agreement that is part of a power-sharing deal, pictures from Sudan TV show.
Reuters news agency reports that the signing came after overnight talks as the two sides tried to work out differences. A further agreement - a constitutional declaration - is expected to be signed on Friday.
The agreement was signed in the capital, Khartoum, in the presence of mediators from the African Union, following overnight talks.
The deal was announced by Mahmoud Dardir, an envoy for the Ethiopian government.
He said:
Quote Message: It is a great moment that the people of Sudan have reached this historic moment.
Quote Message: A united front that represents the gallant army of the Sudan, the Transitional Military Council, and of course the revolutionary youth, intellectuals, pioneers who have taken to the streets to stand for democracy, for change in this country.
Quote Message: The Sudan deserves this moment."
Source: BBC