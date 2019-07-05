Sudan military and opposition agree transition deal

Sudan's military leaders have reached an agreement with the opposition alliance to share power until elections can be held, mediators say.
The two sides agreed to rotate control of the sovereign council - the top tier of power - for at least three years.
They have also pledged to form an independent technocratic government and to investigate the violence of recent weeks, the African Union (AU) said.
News of the agreement reportedly sparked frenzied street celebrations.
Sudan has been in turmoil since the military ousted President Omar al-Bashir in April.
That followed a popular uprising against Mr Bashir, who seized power in a coup in June 1989.
