TikTok: Trump says he will ban Chinese video app in the US

Swansea boss admits Andre Ayew is too good for the Championship Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is to discuss the future with Andre Ayew after…

Ghanaian footballers thankful to GFA, gov't after mandatory quarantine The over 15 players who recently returned from Ethiopia and were quarantined at…

Newly constituted Ashantigold board holds maiden meeting The Board of Directors for Ashantigold Sporting Club had their first executive…