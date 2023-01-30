Prime News Ghana

Top al-Shabab commanders killed by Somali forces

The Somali government says it has killed more than 130 fighters from the Islamist militant group al-Shabab - including top commanders.

It says a joint operation was carried out with Somalia's international partners, which include the US military.

Over the last six months the Islamic State group, which has a relatively small footprint in the country, has also lost swathes of territory as the result of an operation led by pro-government forces.

It is impossible to independently verify the details of this attack but the Somali government has described what sounds like a significant setback for al-Shabab.

An information minister said 136 jihadist fighters had been killed in a joint operation with Somalia's international partners.

Just three days ago the US said its special forces had killed a senior militant leader during a raid in the north of the country.

Several years ago Bilal al-Sudani split away from the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab and played a key role trying to boost the presence of the Islamic State group in other parts of the continent - including Mozambique and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

