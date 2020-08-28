Prime News Ghana

Uganda's Museveni declares Covid-19 prayer holiday

By Mutala Yakubu
Ugandans have been told to pray at home
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has declared Saturday a national prayer day for Covid-19.

The president said he got the idea from a Ugandan citizen who "got a vision from God".

"God had told him in a vision that I should organise national prayers, scientifically organised, for God to deliver us from Covid-19... I declare 29 August 2020, a day of national prayers and a public holiday. Stay in your houses or compounds and pray," Mr Museveni said in a social media post.

Uganda has so far recorded 2,679 coronavirus cases and 28 deaths.

The government imposed strict restrictions in March after confirming the first case.

Source: BBC