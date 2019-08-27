University student sues Uganda President for blocking him on Twitter

A student at the prestigious Harvard University in the US says he has petitioned Uganda's High Court over President Yoweri Museveni's decision to block him from viewing his updates on Twitter, arguing that it amounts to an infringement on his constitutionally protected freedoms.
Hillary Innocent Taylor Seguya has also requested a permanent injunction that would stop two other high-ranking officials from blocking him on the social media platform - namely government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo and senior police officer Asan Kasingye.
Mr Seguya, who says the president blocked him on 30 July, reportedly argues that this has infringed on his freedom of thought, conscience and belief guaranteed under article 29 of Uganda's constitution.
In July, a US court ruled that US President Donald Trump was violating free speech laws by blocking critics on Twitter.
Officials using social media accounts were not allowed to silence people who disagreed with them, the judge said.
