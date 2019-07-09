Uganda President gifts Cranes $1m after AFCON knock out

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni on Monday, July 8 hosted the Cranes of Uganda following their success in the African Cup of Nations in Egypt.
He said he was pleased with the team performance despite been knocked out by Senegal in round of 16.
Mr Museveni tweeted that he would give the team of players and officials a gift of $1m (£800,000) to share.
“I'm very happy the @UgandaCranes went up to the last 16. I know we will perform better next time. I will organize 1m dollars with the government to distribute it among the players and officials. Of course, the officials will not get as much as the players,” tweeted Museveni.
He added that the players would get much more of the money than the officials.
