Uproar over Nigeria's plan to invite Chinese doctors for COVID-19 fight

Nigeria’s Medical Association has criticised a government plan to bring 18 Chinese doctors into the country to help fight the coronavirus.
The association said it would be better to make use of the many unemployed or under-employed medical personnel already in the country.
It also said the Chinese doctors would not be familiar with the culture or challenges of working in Nigeria.
On Saturday, the government said the doctors had been invited to share their experience on how the pandemic had been handled in China and denied that they were coming to take charge of the fight against the virus.
Source: BBC