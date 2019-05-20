VGMA20: How BBC reported Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale arrest

The brawl between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has drawn international attention and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) have joined in reporting about how the two were picked up by the police.
Ghana police question music stars over brawl
Two rival dancehall musicians have been questioned by police in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, following a brawl during the country's music awards.
At a ceremony on Saturday night, which was witnessed by a large television audience, Stonebwoy had just been announced as the winner of the reggae and dancehall artist of the year.
Rival musician Shatta Wale and his fans stormed the stage, starting a fight.
People were shocked to see Stonebwoy holding a gun to defend himself.
Such a scene is extremely rare in Ghana.
Police are also reported to have arrested one person for using pepper spray during the brawl.
In a statement, Stonebwoy said: “I would like to extend my sincerest apologies and deepest regrets for the part my conduct played at what should have been the biggest celebration of Ghanaian music last night.”
Meanwhile, both artiste spent their nights in police custody, Shatta Wale was at the Tesano Police Station and Stonebwoy was at the Dansoman Police Station.
It is likely that both artiste will be granted bail after questioning by the Police.
