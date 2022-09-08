Who's who in the House of Windsor: Queen Elizabeth II's line of succession

Being seventh in line to the throne, he doesn't immediately qualify for the title of prince -- and Buckingham Palace told CNN at the time of Archie's birth that his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have chosen not to use any title at all for their son.
When Prince Charles becomes King, Prince Harry's son will be eligible to become His Royal Highness Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Her unusual name is a tribute to her great-grandmother, the Queen -- Lilibet is her family nickname. Baby Lili's middle name, Diana, "was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in a statement.
Eighth in line to the throne, the Queen's 11th great-grandchild is the most senior royal in the line of succession to have been born overseas.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Born: February 19, 1960
What to know: Prince Andrew is the third of the Queen's four children, and ninth in line to the British throne. He served in the British Royal Navy for 22 years and was a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War.
In 2019, the Prince announced that he was going to pull back from public duties after a controversial interview in which he denied allegations that he had sex with an underaged woman who said she had been trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew, who has been under intense scrutiny for his decades-long friendship with Epstein, said in a statement announcing his decision that the association became "a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support."
While he's still a prince, Andrew no longer has an official role.
More key relatives: Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, whom Andrew married in 1986.
Sarah and Andrew had two children together -- Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie -- before a high-profile divorce in 1996.
Princess Beatrice
Born: August 8, 1988
What to know: Princess Beatrice, tenth in the line of succession to the British throne, married real estate specialist Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in July 2020. The wedding was a significantly pared back event attended by the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and close family to ensure compliance with Covid-19 guidelines at the time.
In September 2021, she gave birth to daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who became the 11th in line to the throne.
Beatrice, 33, has a royal title but works a regular, full-time day job as vice president of partnerships and strategy at tech company Afiniti.
Princess Eugenie
Born: March 23, 1990
What to know: The younger York sister is 12th in the line of succession, and, after her cousin Prince Harry, was the second royal to throw a massive wedding in 2018.
She wed Jack Brooksbank, a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, which was founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber, husband of supermodel Cindy Crawford. Like her sister, Princess Eugenie has a fairly everyday job: She works as the director of the Hauser & Wirth art gallery in London.
In February, she gave birth to her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who is the 13th in line to the throne.
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
Born: March 10, 1964
What to know: The youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince Edward is 14th in line to the British throne. He's currently a full-time working member of the royal family. Prince Edward previously trained as a cadet in the Royal Marines and worked as a theater and TV producer.
More key relatives: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, whom Prince Edward married in 1999. The couple have two children together, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
James, Viscount Severn
Born: December 17, 2007
What to know: Despite being younger than his sister Lady Louise Windsor, the Viscount Severn is ahead of her in the line of succession because of the previous rule that saw the British monarchy favor male heirs over their sisters. He is 15th in line to the throne.
Lady Louise Windsor
Born: November 8, 2003
What to know: The oldest child of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor is now 16th in line to the throne. Her parents chose more subdued royal titles and, with the permission of the Queen, gave their children titles in the style of an earl rather than prince and princess, according to The Independent.
Anne, the Princess Royal
Born: August 15, 1950
What to know: The second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Anne was third in the line of succession at birth -- but today she's No. 17, behind her brothers and their children and grandchildren.
Widely known as an expert horsewoman, the Princess Royal competed as an equestrian in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal -- just two years after surviving a kidnapping attempt. Today she's part of the International Olympic Committee in addition to serving various charitable organizations.
More key relatives: Capt. Mark Phillips, the Princess Royal's first husband, with whom she has two children: Peter and Zara. Phillips, an army officer, was a commoner who declined to receive a royal title; Anne also declined her mother's offer to give titles to Peter and Zara.
Anne and Capt. Mark divorced in 1992, and the Princess Royal went on to marry Royal Navy officer and equerry to the Queen, Timothy Laurence, that same year.
